Milner would 'run through a brick wall' for Rodgers

Liverpool midfielder James Milner wanted to "run through a brick wall" for Brendan Rodgers after meeting the manager.

Milner, 29, is expected to play a major role for Rodgers' side in 2015-16, with a central midfield position likely for the versatile player.

The England international ended a successful five-year stay at Manchester City when he moved to Liverpool.

Milner described the influential role Rodgers played in getting him to Anfield.

"Brendan had a massive role," he said.

"Obviously the club does not need selling, but I spoke to the manager about his plans for the team and for myself. He knew a lot about me.

"After the conversation, I felt like I wanted to go and run through a brick wall for the manager and the club. He's that sort of manager.

"It's a huge club and Man City, maybe over the course of history, isn't as quite as big as Liverpool."

Milner won two Premier League titles and a FA Cup with City before deciding it was time to move on.

The former Newcastle United and Aston Villa man said he could easily have stayed but he wanted a more prominent role elsewhere.

"They [City] saw me as a big part of the club," Milner said.

"However, when we come to it; getting to finals and things like that, the default was for me not to play. That was the way it is and I want to play as much as I can and look back on my career.

"I could have easily stayed at City and been there another four or five years helping them win things.

"But over the next few years I wouldn't have played as much and my game time would have reduced. When I'm older I want to look back and say that I became the best player I could."