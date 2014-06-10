Minda elated at late inclusion for Ecuador
Ecuador midfielder Oswaldo Minda was delighted to be called up to his nation's FIFA World Cup squad on the verge of the tournament.
The Chivas USA man was the beneficiary of Segundo Castillo's exclusion, with the latter failing to recover from a knee injury suffered against Mexico last month.
Minda was initially included in Reinaldo Rueda's provisional 30-man squad for the tournament before being axed.
But the 30-year-old, who is back in the fold, said he was elated at his late call-up.
"I'm very happy. Very happy for this moment," Minda told Capital Radio.
"(I) dreamed of going to the World Cup. (I have) worked hard for this.
"(Now) I want to get to work with great dedication, with great joy."
Ecuador will play Switzerland, Honduras and France in Group E at the Brazil showpiece.
