Minto: I saw Falcao every week – he can still scare

Minto, host of Sky Sports’ Revisita de La Liga, believes the former Porto and Atletico Madrid hitman can rediscover his best form under Jose Mourinho and alongside former team-mate Diego Costa.

Falcao endured a miserable year on loan at Manchester United last season, netting just four goals in all competitions, but Minto is confident the 29-year-old can kick on after a difficult period.

"Over the last year Jose's formation and tactics have been fairly straightforward, and we've known his best team, but I think the fact that Falcao has signed for the club makes his team selection a lot less so," he told FFT.

"Falcao could have a season like he did last year – or he could really light the league up. If Mourinho could get him anywhere near the player he was at Atletico, he has got some striker on his hands.

"Falcao was the best No.9 in the world at Atletico. I watched pretty much every match he played for them, while presenting Revisita de La Liga. Not only that, he played alongside Diego Costa, and they worked beautifully together."

Falcao enjoyed a sensational first five seasons in Europe with Porto and then Atletico, netting 142 goals in 178 combined appearances for the two clubs and winning the Europa League with each.

Since then a combination of injuries - he missed the World Cup last summer with a knee injury - and confidence issues have contributed to his demise.

Minto, however, believes fellow striker Costa can get the best out of the Colombian.

"People say that you need that extra midfielder in the Premier League now, and the lone striker works best for Chelsea, but if those two suddenly combined really well together again, you've got a choice on your hands – they could operate really well in a 4-4-2," said the former left-back.

"His form before his injury was superb, and he's played with Costa before - we know it can work. Jose likes 4-2-3-1, but I'd love to see Falcao at his best – he could really terrorise Premier League defences. And I think Mourinho has the options, midfield-wise, to support that system.

"Fabregas and Matic in the middle, Hazard and Willian out wide could work really well, and it could help give Chelsea an extra edge this year."

Interview: Nick Moore.

