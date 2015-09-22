MK Dons v Southampton: Van Dijk vows to bounce back

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has vowed that Ronald Koeman's side will bounce back from their Premier League defeat to Manchester United with a win over Milton Keynes Dons in the League Cup.

United's big-money signing Anthony Martial scored a brace as Louis van Gaal's men came from behind to beat Southampton 3-2 on Sunday in Van Dijk's home debut.

And the defender has pledged that Southampton will put that disappointing display behind them when they travel to Stadium MK on Wednesday for a third-round tie.

"I'm a winner and I want to win every game. Unfortunately it didn't happen," Van Dijk told Southampton's website.

"The upcoming games are very important as well. It starts on Wednesday, so we're going to bounce back.

"A couple of moments were disappointing for myself, and I'm very critical of myself as well, so I want to do a lot better.

"I need to learn from this and take all the notes I need to take for the next games."

MK Dons have struggle to adapt to life in the Championship so far in 2015-16, recording just two wins.

Karl Robinson's side famously knocked Manchester United out of this competition last term and former Southampton player Ben Reeves is hoping a cup run will spark an upturn in their league form.

"When the fixture first came out it was in my mind straight away as one to get back for and hopefully I'll play a part in that game," the midfielder, who returned from injury in Saturday's loss to Leeds United, told the club website.

"The most important thing for us is to do well in the league and any cup run that we have would be a bonus."