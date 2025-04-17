Virgil van Dijk goals for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring a winner for Liverpool against West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League in April 2025.

The signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in January 2018 was a game-changer for Liverpool.

Van Dijk's arrival for a reported £75 million coincided with an upturn in fortunes for the Reds under Jürgen Klopp – and a series of major trophies.

"He's our centre half, he's our number 4, watch him defend, and we watch him score," Liverpool fans sing, to the tune of the folk classic "Dirty Old Town".

One of the best defenders in the world and some believe ever to play the game, Van Dijk has also chipped in with a fair few goals during his time at Liverpool. Here, a look at some of the most significant...

Liverpool 2-1 Everton (FA Cup, January 2018)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring on his debut for Liverpool against Everton in the FA Cup in January 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk made a dream start to life at Liverpool, scoring the winner with a late header in a Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield in the FA Cup third round in January 2018.

The Dutch defender headed home in the 84th minute after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford misjudged a corner from the left to send Liverpool through after the tie looked to be heading for a replay.

Wolves 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League, December 2018)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux in December 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk had to wait almost a whole year for his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, which arrived in a 2-0 win away to Wolves in December 2018.

Mohamed Salah had earlier put the Reds in front and the Egyptian turned provider midway through the second half, chipping a lovely ball into the area for Van Dijk to volley home with his left foot. The defender had found his way between two Wolves centre-halves and finished in style.

Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (Champions League, March 2019)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring for Liverpool against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in March 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in Germany in the first leg of the teams' Champions League last-16 tie in March 2019 and Virgil van Dijk scored the second for Jürgen Klopp's side.

The Dutch defender rose majestically to power home a header from a corner and put the Reds in front in what turned out to be a statement win at the Allianz Arena. Sadio Mané scored the other two goals for Liverpool.

Porto 1-4 Liverpool (Champions League, April 2019)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Porto in the Champions League in April 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool thrashed Porto 6-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2019 and Virgil van Dijk was on target in a 4-1 win for the Reds in the second leg at the Estádio do Dragão.

The centre-back headed home from close range after Sadio Mané had flicked on a late corner to net Liverpool's fourth of the night in Porto. The Reds went on to win the competition, with Van Dijk helping Jürgen Klopp's side keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory against Tottenham in the final.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton (Premier League, November 2019)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring his second goal for Liverpool against Brighton at Anfield in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League in November 2019 and Virgil van Dijk scored both goals for the Reds.

The Dutch defender headed home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick after 18 minutes to give Liverpool the lead. And six minutes after that, the two combined again as Van Dijk powered in a header from a Trent corner to double the Reds' advantage. Lewis Dunk later pulled one back for the Seagulls.

Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United (Premier League, January 2020)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield in January 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 in the Premier League in January 2020 and Virgil van Dijk set the Reds on their way to victory as he powered home a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner after 14 minutes at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah later sealed the win with a second goal in added time as Liverpool beat their fierce rivals en route to a first league title in three decades.

Newcastle United 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League, July 2020)

Virgil van Dijk scores a header for Liverpool against Newcastle United in July 2020, with no fans present at St. James' Park due to Covid-19 restrictions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool had long since wrapped up the Premier League title by the time the Reds faced Newcastle United at St. James' Park in July 2020.

With the game played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions, Liverpool went behind, but Virgil van Dijk levelled the scores with a looping header from an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cross and the Reds went on to win 3-1 to finish the season on 99 points.

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United (Premier League, September 2020)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Leeds United in the Premier League in September 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With fans still absent due to Covid-19 restrictions, Liverpool beat Leeds United 4-3 at Anfield in the opening game of the 2020/21 season.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick for the Reds, with Virgil van Dijk also on target with a powerful close-range header from an Andy Robertson corner which ended up in the back of the net with goalkeeper Illan Meslier. It was Van Dijk's only goal of the season and he did not feature again after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a collision with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in October.

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton (Premier League, November 2021)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring Liverpool's fourth goal against Southampton in November 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk scored Liverpool's fourth goal in a big win at home to Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield in November 2021.

After a Diogo Jota double and a deflected Thiago effort, Van Dijk connected with a low right-footed shot from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner to net against his former club and wrap up a 4-0 victory.

Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United (Premier League, February 2022)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring Liverpool's sixth goal against Leeds United in February 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool thrashed Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield in the Premier League in February 2022, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané both scoring twice.

Centre-backs Joël Matip and Virgil van Dijk were also on the scoresheet, with the Dutch defender heading home from a corner to make it 6-0 in added time.

Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League, December 2022)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Aston Villa in the Premier League in December 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool finished outside the top four in an inconsistent 2022/23 season, which saw the Reds lose nine and draw 10 of their 38 Premier League games.

But there were some good wins as well for Jürgen Klopp's side, including a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa on Boxing Day, with Virgil van Dijk hooking in a left-footed shot from a tight angle following a corner to put the visitors 2-0 up before the break.

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (League Cup, February 2024)

Virgil van Dijk poses with the League Cup trophy and his Man of the Match award after heading a winner late in extra time in the final at Wembley in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the 2024 League Cup final looking set for penalties as extra time ticked away, Virgil van Dijk popped up with a late winner for Liverpool against Chelsea at Wembley.

Van Dijk, earlier denied a goal by VAR, glanced a header past Đorđe Petrović from a corner in the 118th minute to win the trophy for Liverpool. It turned out to be the last piece of silverware for manager Jürgen Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of the season.

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool (Champions League, September 2024)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against AC Milan in the Champions League in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool finished top of the league phase in the revamped Champions League in 2024/25, racking up seven wins from their eight games before going out to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

The Reds kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro back in September, with Virgil van Dijk netting the second goal for Arne Slot's side with a close-range header from a Kostas Tsimikas corner.

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League, October 2024)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal in the Premier League in October 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool drew 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium in an entertaining Premier League clash in October 2024.

After Bukayo Saka's early goal gave the Gunners the lead, Virgil van Dijk levelled with a header from close range after Luis Díaz had flicked on a corner. Mikel Merino later put Arsenal back in front, but Mohamed Salah equalised with nine minutes left.

Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham (League Cup, February 2025)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Tottenham in the League Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool stormed back from a 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals in January 2025 with a 4-0 win over Spurs at Anfield early in February.

After goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk completed a rout with a glancing header 10 minutes from time. Liverpool went on to lose the final 2-1 to Newcastle United.

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham (Premier League, April 2025)

Virgil van Dijk celebrates his late winner for Liverpool against West Ham in the Premier League in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Liverpool's form dipping slightly in recent weeks, it looked like the Reds were going to be held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at Anfield.

But Virgil van Dijk's 89th-minute header from an Alexis Mac Allister corner sealed a 2-1 win for Arne Slot's side and saw the Premier League leaders move 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with just six rounds remaining.