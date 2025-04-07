Liverpool want South American star to replace Virgil van Dijk: report

By published

Liverpool could make a significant move in the transfer market if Virgil van Dijk does decide to leave the club

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have started preparing for life after Virgil van Dijk, in case the Dutchman does leave Anfield in the summer.

Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season, but despite stating that progress has been made on a signing a new deal after Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Fulham on Sunday, nothing is confirmed just yet.

"There is progress, yeah," Van Dijk said. "I don't know [if I'll stay], we'll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we'll see. I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again and we wanted to reward them."

Liverpool lining up Virgil van Dijk replacement

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 06, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

The Dutchman has been imperious this term (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Reds are in a similar tricky situation with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the club's hierarchy looking at potential replacements in case any of the trio depart in the summer.

Since arriving at Liverpool for £75m in January 2018, Van Dijk has cemented himself as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history. The 2024/25 season has heralded a return to world-class form for the 33-year-old as well, so they'll need a similar quality of player to replace him if he does decide to call time on his Liverpool career.

Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break Liverpool

Slot will need some reinforcements at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Relevo, Liverpool are interested in signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, with the Uruguayan seen as the perfect player to fill Van Dijk's shoes at Anfield.

In January, following discussions with Juventus, Araujo signed a new six-year deal that will keep him at Barcelona until 2031, but reports suggest that the 26-year-old can leave Barcelona for €65m before July 15. Liverpool, therefore, will have to act quickly to secure his services, or risk that fee skyrocketing to astronomical prices.

Barcelona expect the centre-back to still be at the club next term, but a strong enough offer could certainly tempt Araujo into leaving.

A hamstring injury limited Araujo's game time at Barcelona at the beginning of the season, and since his return to action in January he has so far failed to force his way into Hansi Flick's starting XI on a consistent basis, with Inigo Martinez, Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi all competing for a spot at centre-back.

Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Jules Kounde during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between FC Barcelona and Atalanta BC at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on January 29, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. Liverpool

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo (Image credit: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Araujo would be an excellent signing for Liverpool, but whether it happens or not is another story. He has the temperament, technical ability and physicality to both play for Arne Slot's side and compete in the Premier League, but the Reds might prefer spending their money elsewhere depening on the futures of Alexander-Arnold and Salah as well.

Araujo is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about transfers
Kylian Mbappe salutes the fans on his presentation as a Real Madrid player in July 2024.

'I became a Real Madrid fan because of Zidane. Then Cristiano came…. He’s my other big idol. I watched all matches as a kid, and even as a player!' Kylian Mbappe reveals the two players that endeared him to Los Blancos as a youngster
Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 06, 2025 in London, England.

Aaron Ramsdale ready for cut-price reunion after joining unwanted club: report
Ruud van Nistelrooy remained unbeaten as interim head coach at Manchester United

How to watch Leicester City vs Newcastle United online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League game
See more latest
Most Popular
Kevin De Bruyne has started just 12 Premier League games this season
Manchester City shopping in Serie A for Kevin De Bruyne replacement: report
Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United star, Gary Neville
Everything Gary Neville said about the Manchester derby stalemate as he berates the 'illness' that is taking over the game
Kylian Mbappe salutes the fans on his presentation as a Real Madrid player in July 2024.
'I became a Real Madrid fan because of Zidane. Then Cristiano came…. He’s my other big idol. I watched all matches as a kid, and even as a player!' Kylian Mbappe reveals the two players that endeared him to Los Blancos as a youngster
An exterior shot of Birmingham City&#039;s St. Andrew&#039;s stadium
How Birmingham City can be promoted back to the Championship this week
Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 06, 2025 in London, England.
Aaron Ramsdale ready for cut-price reunion after joining unwanted club: report
Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Real Madrid star could complete lucrative Middle East move against Carlo Ancelotti's wishes: report
Manchester City target Lamine Yamal in action for Spain against Croatia at Euro 2024.
Manchester City in 'historic' offer for Lamine Yamal: report
(L-R) Pedro Rodriguez of FC Barcelona, Jeremy Mathieu of FC Barcelona, Munir El Haddadi of FC Barcelona, Douglas of FC Barcelona, Javier Mascherano of FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona, Adriano of FC Barcelona with Champions League trophy during the UEFA Champions League final match between Barcelona and Juventus on June 6, 2015 at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mate now works in a sports shop, 10 years after lifting the Champions League
Sporting striker and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal report: Viktor Gyokeres has given agreement to join
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘It’s hard to know which players could become presenters, but I see two current footballers who could be good pundits’ Gary Lineker tips duo for TV careers after retirement