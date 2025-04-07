Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is out of contract in the summer

Liverpool have started preparing for life after Virgil van Dijk, in case the Dutchman does leave Anfield in the summer.

Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season, but despite stating that progress has been made on a signing a new deal after Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Fulham on Sunday, nothing is confirmed just yet.

"There is progress, yeah," Van Dijk said. "I don't know [if I'll stay], we'll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we'll see. I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again and we wanted to reward them."

Liverpool lining up Virgil van Dijk replacement

The Dutchman has been imperious this term (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Reds are in a similar tricky situation with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the club's hierarchy looking at potential replacements in case any of the trio depart in the summer.

Since arriving at Liverpool for £75m in January 2018, Van Dijk has cemented himself as one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history. The 2024/25 season has heralded a return to world-class form for the 33-year-old as well, so they'll need a similar quality of player to replace him if he does decide to call time on his Liverpool career.

Slot will need some reinforcements at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Relevo, Liverpool are interested in signing Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, with the Uruguayan seen as the perfect player to fill Van Dijk's shoes at Anfield.

In January, following discussions with Juventus, Araujo signed a new six-year deal that will keep him at Barcelona until 2031, but reports suggest that the 26-year-old can leave Barcelona for €65m before July 15. Liverpool, therefore, will have to act quickly to secure his services, or risk that fee skyrocketing to astronomical prices.

Barcelona expect the centre-back to still be at the club next term, but a strong enough offer could certainly tempt Araujo into leaving.

A hamstring injury limited Araujo's game time at Barcelona at the beginning of the season, and since his return to action in January he has so far failed to force his way into Hansi Flick's starting XI on a consistent basis, with Inigo Martinez, Eric Garcia and Pau Cubarsi all competing for a spot at centre-back.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo (Image credit: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Araujo would be an excellent signing for Liverpool, but whether it happens or not is another story. He has the temperament, technical ability and physicality to both play for Arne Slot's side and compete in the Premier League, but the Reds might prefer spending their money elsewhere depening on the futures of Alexander-Arnold and Salah as well.

Araujo is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.