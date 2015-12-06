MLS owners back expansion, Beckham stadium gets support

Major League Soccer's board of governors has backed future expansion of the competition to 28 clubs, while also offering support to the proposed stadium location for David Beckham's Miami franchise.

MLS is currently home to 20 clubs, with existing plans setting a target of 24 by 2020.

Atlanta, Los Angeles and Minnesota all host teams that are set to join the league over the next three years, with Miami appearing likely to claim the 24th spot.

"There is no shortage of demand for MLS expansion teams and we believe the opportunity exists to grow beyond our current plans," said MLS commissioner Don Garber.

"We will evaluate how to grow the league to 28 teams and establish a process and timeline for future expansion."

Miami Beckham United - the group heading up the proposed Miami club - took a step closer to making their involvement a reality as their plan for a stadium in the Overtown area gained approval from MLS bosses.

"We are very supportive of Miami Beckham United’s plans to locate their stadium in the City of Miami's Overtown neighbourhood," added Garber.

"Their vision for a world-class venue within the urban core that is accessible by mass transportation is impressive, and we believe it will be an important part of the continued revitalisation of the area.

"We look forward to working with David and his partners to finalise plans to bring Major League Soccer to Miami."

Among the other measures agreed at the meeting of the board of governors was a rule that prohibits players from featuring in their next MLS fixture if they are unable to participate in the annual All-Star Game.