MLS player suspended for wielding gun in anti-Donald Trump Instagram post

Lefevre has been suspended by Montreal Impact after posting up an image of him pointing a gun on Instagram with an anti-Trump message underneath, saying: "Since Donald is in power, better safe than sorry.”

The Impact decided to suspend the 27-year-old defender, who has been at the Canadian club for five years.

An official club statement read: “Due to an unacceptable social media post of concern to the club, the Montreal Impact has suspended defender Wandrille Lefevre pending further consideration of this matter.”

The MLS players’ union are reportedly going to fight the suspension as they believe it to be unfair. The Union claim only Major League Soccer can suspend players and not individual clubs.

"We're in discussions with the league about all of it," MLSPU executive director Bob Foose said.

Its not the first time a player has got into trouble for displaying a gun or two on social media. Former Stoke City winger Brek Shea was forced to apologised after brandishing two shotguns on Instagram, while former Newcastle striker Nile Ranger was photographed posing with a handgun back in 2011.

