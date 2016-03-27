MLS Review: Dallas earn back-to-back wins, New York City held

Michael Barrios scored a brace as in-form FC Dallas accounted for 10-man DC United 3-0 in MLS action on Saturday.

Barrios netted twice in 14 first-half minutes to lead Dallas to back-to-back wins, while Maximiliano Urruti was also on target in the club's third clean sheet in four matches this season.

The deadlock was broken by Barrios in the 13th minute, when the Colombian forward pounced on a defensive mix up as he curled the ball beyond Travis Worra.

Barrios made it 2-0 approaching the half-hour mark after scooping the ball over the oncoming Worra.

As DC pressed forward in search of a way back into the contest, Urruti put the game beyond doubt in the 52nd minute.

DC's woes were compounded as Fabian Espindola missed a 66th-minute penalty before Marcelo Sarvas was shown a straight red card seconds later.

Dallas are now second in the Western Conference, level on nine points with Sporting Kansas City, while DC remain winless and second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.

New York City are still searching for their first victory since the opening day of the season following Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to winless New England Revolution.

Patrick Vieira and Co. remain winless in three games after watching Thomas McNamara's 10th-minute opener cancelled out by Chris Tierney.

Gershon Koffie was sent off six minutes into the second half but the Revolution, who have drawn three of their four matches, held on for a share of the spoils at Yankee Stadium.

Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps edged Houston Dynamo 1-0 thanks to Pedro Morales' 23rd-minute spot-kick.