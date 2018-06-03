MLS Review: Dallas move top, Martinez scores hat-trick against nine-man Union
FC Dallas claimed top spot in the MLS Western Conference after overcoming Los Angeles FC, while Philadelphia Union had two players sent off in their loss to Atlanta United.
In-form Dallas moved ahead of Sporting Kansas City by a point in the west thanks to Saturday's 2-1 victory against 10-man LAFC – the club extending their unbeaten streak to six games.
Ex-Tottenham defender Reto Ziegler opened the scoring with his first MLS goal in the 25th minute – the Dallas left-back heading a stray ball past Tyler Miller at Toyota Stadium.
Former Swansea City winger Roland Lamah doubled the lead six minutes into the second half courtesy of a well-taken finish inside the penalty area.
Adama Diomande came off the bench and pulled a goal back 10 minutes later but LAFC – who had substitute Jordan Harvey sent off for a second yellow card in the 89th minute – slumped to their fourth successive match without victory.
Josef Martinez scored a hat-trick as Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta stayed top via a 3-1 win at home against nine-man Philadelphia.
A first-half penalty triggered a wild sequence for the Union, who had Alejandro Bedoya and Haris Medunjanin both sent off for arguing the referee's decision in the 19th minute.
Martinez converted the spot-kick before completing his fifth hat-trick in the second half as Atlanta maintained their two-point lead atop the east following New York City's 3-0 victory over struggling Orlando City.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic – who scored twice in a 3-2 loss to Dallas last time out – started on the bench in LA Galaxy's 1-1 draw at Portland Timbers, while Sebastian Giovinco scored a stunning free-kick as Toronto surrendered a three-goal lead in their 3-3 draw against Columbus Crew.
Montreal Impact edged Houston Dynamo 1-0, Real Salt Lake accounted for Seattle Sounders 2-0, Chicago Fire defeated San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 and New England Revolution trumped New York Red Bulls by the same scoreline.
