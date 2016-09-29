MLS Review: DC, Impact on track for play-offs

DC United and Montreal Impact continued their play-off pushes in MLS with important wins on Wednesday.

Ben Olsen's DC scored three times in the final 20 minutes to overcome the Columbus Crew 3-0.

The Impact did their damage much earlier on their way to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

They have pushed clear of the seventh-placed New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference, with the Impact five points ahead and DC four.

DC had to wait until the 71st minute to open the scoring against the Crew, Lloyd Sam firing into the top corner after a chipped pass from Luciano Acosta.

They sealed their win late on, Lamar Neagle scoring before setting up Alvaro Saborio.

The Impact set up their victory through first-half goals from Dominic Oduro and Ignacio Piatti, but had nervous moments thereafter.

Chris Wondolowski pulled a goal back for the Earthquakes before having a poor penalty saved by Evan Bush, and Johan Venegas sealed the result late on.

Toronto are top of the Eastern Conference and were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Orlando City.

The Seattle Sounders climbed into sixth in the West thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the struggling Chicago Fire.