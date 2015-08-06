MLS Review: Giovinco hat-trick downs Orlando, Montreal draw with Red Bulls

Sebastian Giovinco inspired Toronto FC to just their second win in seven league matches, scoring his second MLS hat-trick.

While Toronto were without suspended striker Jozy Altidore, they barely missed him as Giovinco converted a penalty, curled in a brilliant free-kick and finished off a counter-attack to lead the home side to a 4-1 win over Orlando City on Wednesday.

Collen Warner got in on the act in the 80th minute, scoring Toronto's third goal with a header. Giovinco took his tally to 16 goals - a club record in a single season - in his maiden MLS campaign when he netted their fourth eight minutes later.

Toronto climbed to third in the Eastern Conference on games won ahead of Columbus Crew and New England Revolution (all 31 points).

The former Juventus striker opened the scoring from the spot in the 12th minute but Orlando hit back five minutes later through Luke Boden.

But Toronto took control in the second half, with Giovinco earning a free-kick and then curling the dead-ball in off the post in the 56th minute before Jonathan Osorio teed up Warner.

Giovinco completed his treble late, blasting the ball past Tally Hall after being released by Benoit Cheyrou, as Orlando slumped to their third MLS defeat in four games.

Elsewhere in Canada, Montreal Impact survived a second-half red card to Laurent Ciman to secure a 1-1 draw against the visiting New York Red Bulls.

With new Impact signing Didier Drogba still working his way back to full fitness, Dominic Oduro started up front for Montreal and gave the hosts the lead three minutes before the interval after good lead-up work from Dilly Duka.

But Lloyd Sam's acrobatic volley in the 52nd minute ensured both teams finished with a point, although the Impact had to complete the last 11 minutes with 10 players after Ciman received his second yellow card of the contest.