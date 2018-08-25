MLS Review: Ibrahimovic on cusp of 500th goal, Martinez sets record

Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved a step closer to his 500th career goal in LA Galaxy's derby draw, while Atlanta United star Josef Martinez made history in MLS.

Former Sweden captain Ibrahimovic took his tally to 499 as the Galaxy drew 1-1 against city rivals Los Angeles FC on Friday.

In a career including spells with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Barcelona, Inter and Juventus, Ibrahimovic opened the scoring after 15 minutes at Stubhub Center.

The 36-year-old appeared to poke the ball over the line but the referee did not award the goal, until a video review overturned the decision.

However, the Galaxy were unable to hold on to the lead as their winless run extended to five games following Carlos Vela's equaliser six minutes into the second half.

The result left the Galaxy fifth in the Western Conference and five points adrift of second-placed LAFC.

Martinez, meanwhile, broke the league's regular-season scoring record with his 28th goal of the campaign.

The Venezuela international netted the match-winning strike in Atlanta's 2-1 victory over Orlando City.

Martinez surpassed the achievements of Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014), Chris Wondolowski (2012) and Roy Lassiter (1996) with his 74th-minute strike in Orlando.

Orlando's Scott Sutter had cancelled out Leandro Gonzalez Pirez's opener before half-time.

The win sent Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield leaders Atlanta five points clear atop the standings amid their seven-match unbeaten streak with eight regular-season games remaining.