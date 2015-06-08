MLS Review: Nine-man Earthquakes salvage draw

Zero goals and three red cards. That was the case as the San Jose Earthquakes rescued a point after playing out a feisty goalless draw with FC Dallas.

Fans at Avaya Stadium in San Jose did not witness any goals with only three shots registered on target, but there was still plenty of action after the Earthquakes were reduced to nine men in the second half.

Striker Mark Sherrod was the first player controversially given his marching orders by referee Baldomero Toledo in the 53rd minute.

Sherrod appeared to accidentally catch Dallas goalkeeper Dan Kennedy on the head as he attempted to avoid contact following a low cross into the penalty box.

Dallas - coming off a 4-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City - also had a man sent off in the second half, with Je-Vaughn Watson dismissed after 75 minutes.

Earthquakes substitute Jeffrey Koval was the next to go three minutes from the end for a studs-up challenge on Ryan Hollingshead, having only replaced Cordell Cato in the 82nd minute.

The result left Dallas in fifth position in the Western Conference, four points behind leaders Seattle Sounders, while the Earthquakes are three points further back.

Meanwhile, Dillon Powers missed an 89th-minute penalty as Colorado Rapids drew 0-0 at Real Salt Lake.

Luis Solignac was fouled by Aaron Maund inside the penalty area with seconds remaining in regulation time, but Powers was denied by RSL keeper Nick Rimando at Rio Tinto Stadium.

RSL and the Rapids continue to occupy the bottom two positions in the West.