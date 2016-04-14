MLS Review: Rapids stun Sporting KC late, Dallas move top in West

Sporting Kansas City lost top spot in the Western Conference after conceding a late goal as Colorado Rapids emerged 2-1 winners in MLS on Wednesday.

Albania international Shkelzen Gashi broke the deadlock eight minutes from time to ensure the Rapids returned home to Colorado with all three points.

Gashi, who arrived from FC Basel in the off-season, fired a half-volley beyond goalkeeper Timothy Melia after Dillon Serna's thunderous strike rattled the crossbar.

The scores at Children's Mercy Park had been level after Dom Dwyer's 77th-minute effort cancelled out Luis Solignac's first-half opener in Kansas City.

Colorado's late show condemned Sporting KC to a second defeat in three games and saw them surrender top spot to FC Dallas, who have played one more match.

Dallas scored three first-half goals in their 3-1 victory over defending champions Portland Timbers.

Michael Barrios, Fabian Castillo and Tesho Akindele all scored before the half-hour mark as the Timbers and their title defence went from bad to worse.

Darren Mattocks came off the bench and pulled a goal back for the Timbers in the 67th minute but it proved little more than a consolation, with Portland managing just one win from six games so far.

Meanwhile, New York Red Bulls' woes continued following Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at San Jose Earthquakes.