MLS Review: Red Bulls upstage Atlanta thanks to Wright-Phillips brace

New York Red Bulls continued their fine form with a 3-1 win at 10-man Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta United, while Houston Dynamo came from behind to beat Chicago Fire in MLS.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored twice in the second half as the in-form Red Bulls rallied past Atlanta for their fourth consecutive win on Sunday.

Atlanta hit the front in the 26th minute via Ezequiel Barco and the hosts thought they made it 2-0 five minutes later thanks to Josef Martinez.

However, Martinez's goal was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) for a foul in the lead-up.

16 - Bradley Wright-Phillips recorded his 16th brace for , tied for the most by any player since his debut in August 2013. Repeat. May 21, 2018

The Red Bulls made the most of their lifeline as Daniel Royer converted a penalty three minutes before half-time following a foul on Wright-Phillips.

Wright-Phillips then scored two headers in the space of four minutes prior to the hour-mark to see off Atlanta, who had Gregory Garza sent off with 19 minutes remaining.

Take a bow, . May 21, 2018

New York's triumph, however, was marred by injuries to Kemar Lawrence and Tyler Adams.

Atlanta's lead atop the east is only one point following two defeats in three games, with the Red Bulls only four points behind.

A second-half brace from Alberth Elis helped Houston to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire at Toyota Park.

The Dynamo trailed 2-1 at half-time but an Elis double within 18 minutes extended Houston's unbeaten run to three matches.

Meanwhile, Western Conference leaders Sporting Kansas City were held to a 1-1 draw by Minnesota United.