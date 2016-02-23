MLS would suit 'showman' Ronaldo - Lampard

New York City midfielder Frank Lampard thinks Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could move to MLS in the future.

Chelsea legend Lampard joined the likes of former England team-mate Steven Gerrard, 2007 Ballon d'Or winner Kaka and iconic Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo by heading stateside last year.

And Lampard believes global superstars Messi and Ronaldo may follow in their footsteps.

"I think Messi and Ronaldo moving to MLS is a real possibility," Lampard told CNN Sport.

"I think they'll want to, and I think they'll be embraced if they came here.

"Cristiano, particularly, I could see playing in America. I think the lifestyle would suit him. He's a showman and a great player."

LA Galaxy's Gerrard echoed Lampard's thoughts.

"I hope they will come to MLS. I'd certainly recommend it, not just to those two but to players around the world," said the former Liverpool and England captain.

"I'm sure they'll enjoy the life on and off the pitch because America's a super country to come and work in and enjoy.

"I know from playing with players in the English dressing rooms at home that everybody is talking about MLS now. Maybe five or 10 years ago it wasn't on the radar so much, but it is now, and I'm talking about big players."

Ex-Milan and Real Madrid playmaker Kaka, now of Orlando City, agrees with Lampard and Gerrard.

"I think one day, probably, they're going to come to join MLS," Kaka stated.

"I know that depends on a lot of things. But both already said that they wanted to play here, they like the possibility to live in America. So probably one day we will have the joy of seeing these guys playing here."