Modric shrugs off Barca speculation

The Croat is believed to be the subject of interest from the Spanish champions who wish to add further backup to their already impressive midfield line-up.

But Modric - who starred in Spurs’ awe-inspiring victory over Inter Milan on Tuesday - recently signed a new six-year contract in May and has assured fans that he will be at White Hart Lane for a long time to come.

"Me going to Barcelona? Yes, I really hope that, but only as a Tottenham player in the next round of the Champions League," he told SportskeNovosti.

"Let's be serious. All this is just so-called exclusive rumours, but I don't know who really needs them.

"Are they funny? Yes, they are very funny for me. But of course, it is always nice to see your name being linked with such a club as Barcelona, but one has to keep their feet on the ground.

"At the end of the day it's just rumours without any foundation. First it was Chelsea, then Inter Milan and also Manchester United, now it is Barcelona. But the only truth is that I just recently signed a new contract with Tottenham."

The 25 year-old was brought to Spurs by Juande Ramos in 2008 and has since scored seven goals in 66 appearances for the club in addition to becoming a fans' favourite.

"London is such a great place and at White Hart Lane I feel just like home," he said.

"I can make my football dreams come true with Tottenham and that is why all my thoughts and also my future is with this club."

By Elliott Binks