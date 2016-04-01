Modric would be a great fit for Barcelona - Deco

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric would be a perfect fit at Barcelona, former Camp Nou playmaker Deco has claimed.

Modric, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Tottenham in 2012, will line up for Madrid against Barca in Saturday's Clasico.

Deco believes Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic would be boosted by the addition of Modric, but the former Portugal international was less complimentary about Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

"I would sign Modric for Barcelona," Deco told Diario Ara.

"His style of play would be a perfect fit for Barcelona. He is a player like Xavi and Iniesta, their style of play is similar.

"There would be no room for Madrid's attackers at Barca."

Deco also had his say on Lionel Messi and hailed the Argentine attacker's ability to consistently perform at the highest level.

"Messi? The most difficult thing in football is to maintain such a high level for so many years," Deco added.

"It is not easy to be playing at such a high level at a club like Barcelona. That's what surprises me the most about him, and is great to see. That's what makes the difference between Leo and the other players."