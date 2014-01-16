Moffat hit with six-match ban over betting

Moffat was accused of placing seven bets on six matches involving Ayr, and an additional 150 bets on other fixtures.

The SFA served the 29-year-old with a notice of complaint on December 17, with the compliance officer referencing two breaches of disciplinary rule 33.

There is no suggestion Moffat has been involved in match-fixing or influencing results.

"This afternoon Michael Moffat's tribunal with the SFA Judicial Panel was held at Hampden Park," read a statement on Ayr's official website.

"Michael was found guilty of the two charges and sanctioned with no fine and to serve a six-match suspension with immediate effect."