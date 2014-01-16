Moffat hit with six-match ban over betting
The Scottish Football Association has handed Ayr United striker Michael Moffat a six-match ban for breaching betting rules.
Moffat was accused of placing seven bets on six matches involving Ayr, and an additional 150 bets on other fixtures.
The SFA served the 29-year-old with a notice of complaint on December 17, with the compliance officer referencing two breaches of disciplinary rule 33.
There is no suggestion Moffat has been involved in match-fixing or influencing results.
"This afternoon Michael Moffat's tribunal with the SFA Judicial Panel was held at Hampden Park," read a statement on Ayr's official website.
"Michael was found guilty of the two charges and sanctioned with no fine and to serve a six-match suspension with immediate effect."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.