Moghreb Tetouan 1 Al Hilal Omdurman 1: Visitors go top

Al Hilal Omdurman returned to the top of Group A in the CAF Champions League after a 1-1 draw at Moghreb Tetouan.

Andrezinho cancelled out Abdeladim Khadrouf's opener in the second half at the Stade Saniat Rmel on Sunday.

The Sudanese club are back top of the group on five points and thanks to goals scored, ahead of TP Mazembe (five points), Smouha (three) and Moghreb Tetouan (two).

Khadrouf opened the scoring for the Moroccan hosts, and six-time league champions, in the 70th minute.

But Andrezinho earned a point for Nabil Kouki's men seven minutes later to see them return to the top of the group.