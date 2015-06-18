Mohsni hit with seven-game ban

Bilel Mohsni has been slapped with an additional three-match ban, taking his total tally to seven, for his involvement in a fracas at the end of Rangers' defeat to Motherwell last month.

The Tunisia international was given a minimum four-match suspension for violent conduct after punching and kicking Lee Erwin following the end of the Scottish Premiership play-off second leg at Fir Park.

However, the Scottish Football Association has increased the sanction due to the severity of his actions against Erwin, who has since signed for Leeds United.

Then Rangers manager Stuart McCall stated after the game that Mohsni's career at Ibrox was over, with the defender's contract expiring at the conclusion of last season.

Motherwell duo Craig Moore and Lionel Ainsworth had already accepted two-match bans for violent conduct over separate incidents with Mohsni during the melee.