FourFourTwoSA looks back at Molefi Ntseki’s record since taking over the Bafana Bafana head coach role from Stuart Baxter in 2019.

Prior to being announced as South Africa’s new head coach, Ntseki was involved with all the national teams over the past few years including the SA under-17, Under-20 as Banyana Banyana and Under-17 women teams.

The Bafana Bafana mentor has had a good run in his seven games at the helm, having won four, drawn one and only conceded two defeats.

His Bafana side also managed to score a total of 11 goals and conceding eight, while racking up a total of 13 points with an average point per match percentage of 1.86.

Ntseki has also taken the national team one step closer to qualifying for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

They currently sit in second place in the Group C qualifier level on nine points with group leaders Ghana, with two games remaining.

Bafana will take on Ghana and Sudan in back-to-back qualifying games on Thursday and Sunday for a chance to qualify for the Afcon tournament.

Molefi Ntseki’s record as Bafana Bafana head coach:

Matches: 7

Wins: 4

Draws: 1

Loses: 2

Goals Forward: 11

Goals Against: 8

Points: 13

Points Per match: 1,86

Results:

Bafana Bafana 2-1 Mali

Ghana 2-0 Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana 1-0 Sudan

Bafana Bafana 1-1 Namibia

Bafana Bafana 1-2 Zambia

Bafana Bafana 2-0 Sao Tome and Principe

Sao Tome and Principe 2-4 Bafana Bafana