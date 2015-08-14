Monaco 0 Lille 0: Kurzawa and Moutinho injuries add to frustrating stalemate

Monaco have been dealt the double blow of losing Layvin Kurzawa and Joao Moutinho to injury during Friday's 0-0 Ligue 1 draw with Lille ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League play-off.

Left-back Kurzawa and Portugal midfielder Moutinho are key figures in Leonardo Jardim's starting XI at Stade Louis II and both were unfortunately forced off with injuries during the second half, as Monaco struggled to make the most of their superiority.

Monaco already face the difficult task of facing a rejuvenated Valencia side in their European qualifier and both must now be considered doubts with the first leg in Spain taking place on Wednesday.

It proved a frustrating day all round for the hosts, who saw several fine opportunities go begging – Moutinho going close first on the stroke of half-time, forcing Vincent Enyeama into a fine save with his free-kick.

An ankle problem forced Kurzawa to depart early in the second half and Moutinho followed him with a similar issue 16 minutes later.

The lively Ivan Cavaleiro almost earned Monaco all three points 14 minutes from the end, but Enyeama again produced the heroics for Lille, who ultimately held on for a point.