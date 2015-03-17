Monaco must maintain attack, says Jardim

Monaco won 3-1 at the Emirates in the round of 16 first leg, meaning Arsene Wenger's men require a minimum of three goals to progress at the Stade Louis II - a 2-0 Arsenal win would still see the Ligue 1 outfit progress on away goals.

But Jardim said his side had no intention of sitting back, imploring his side to maintain the aggression that set up the last 16 tie in their favour.

"At this stage of the competition, we are at half-time," Jardim said.

"We are two goals ahead but our opponent has got many exceptional players, so it will be very difficult for us and I think it will be our toughest game this year.

"At this stage of the competition, every team behaves the same way. I don't think Arsenal underestimated us [in the first ;eg], we just played a dream game and this is why the result was what it was.

"When we face a team like Arsenal, with so many players, [Olivier] Giroud, [Santi] Cazorla, [Mesut] Ozil, [Danny] Welbeck, it's true that we can't take this team lightly, so we have to play the same way, the way we played in London, so we won't get trapped.

"We look at this game like we do with every other Champions League game, which means that we won't be thinking about the result, we want to play."

Monaco striker Dimitar Berbatov scored their second goal in London, and Jardim backed the veteran Bulgarian to back it up on home turf.

"Dimitar Berbatov has a lot of experience at a high level, and because of the way he played during the previous games, it's likely he'll play at the same level tomorrow during the game," Jardim said of the former Manchester United man.