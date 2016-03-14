Monchengladbach confirm Nordtveit will depart for England

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed Havard Nordtveit will not continue with the club next season as he looks to make a move to the Premier League.

Nordtveit, 25, spent three years at Arsenal between 2007 and 2010 but failed to make a senior appearance at the Emirates.

The Norway international then signed on with Bundesliga outfit Monchengladbach, where he has gone on to make almost 180 appearances in all competitions across six seasons.

However, with the defensive midfielder's contract expiring at the end of the season, Nordtveit is intent to make a return to England.

Havard Nordtveit has opted not to extend his contract and will move to England in the summer. March 13, 2016

West Ham are reportedly the front-runners to secure his signature, with both Liverpool and former club Arsenal said to be interested in his services.