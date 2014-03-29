Monk calls for Swansea focus to ensure survival

Swansea's 3-0 victory over Norwich City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday moved them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Two goals from Jonathan de Guzman and Wayne Routledge's second of the season secured the win, though the coach believes his side can perform even better.

The victory, only Swansea's second in the league since Monk replaced Michael Laudrup as coach in February, ended a run of six games without a win, and the former defender is not taking any chances with top-flight status at stake.

"It was a good three points, a very important three points," said Monk. "For me, we have played better and got nothing (earlier this season), in some spells we were very good, but there were other periods we weren't so good.

"In the realms of it all with three goals, three points and a clean sheet I can't be complaining (too much).

"I don't care what the (points) tally is, I am not focussing on it but we are definitely not safe,

"We have to get more wins, it is important we improve, keep pushing each other, and we need to do it until end of the season."