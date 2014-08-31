Monk: Forty points remains goal for Swans

The Welsh club triumphed 3-0 over West Brom on Saturday to stretch their winning run to three following victories over Manchester United and Burnley in their opening two fixtures.

Such is Swansea's form at the beginning of the new campaign, their next fixture - away to Chelsea following the international break - is a top-of-the-table clash.

But Monk refuses to get carried away, and knows Jose Mourinho's men should provide a greater test than Swansea have faced so far this season.

"They're one of the most powerful clubs at the moment in the league," he said. "With the team that they've got and the way that they've been playing recently, obviously they are.

"But we know what we are. We're not pretending to be someone else.

"Even though where we are in the league, we understand that - at this club and where we've come from and how we are - realistically, trying to get to that 40-point barrier as soon as possible will always be our target as a club.

"It's only our fourth year in the Premier League and obviously expectations come with winning games, but I think we have to understand where we are and what we need to do and try to get there as soon as possible."