Monk: Hodgson will be back to watch Swansea

Much had been made of the fact Hodgson had never been to south Wales during his spell as England manager, despite the likes of Nathan Dyer, Wayne Routledge and Leon Britton starring for the club since he took the national team job in May 2012.

Swansea manager Monk labelled Hodgson's self-imposed absence from the Liberty as "strange" last month after his team began the new Premier League season with three successive wins, with Dyer - who is yet to be capped at international level - particularly impressive.

Hodgson finally made the trip to south Wales on Saturday - but Swansea's England hopefuls fell to a 1-0 defeat against in-form Southampton after Wilfried Bony was dismissed shortly before the interval.

However, Monk feels the 67-year-old will have been sufficiently impressed by his side's first-half showing to head back to Swansea again in the near future.

"I didn't mention it to them [Hodgson being in the stands], but I think it obviously filtered through," he said.

"It was nice for him to see 90 minutes of what we can do, but I think he saw enough in that [first] 45 of the dominance we had and just how good we can be.

"From a neutral point of view, I think the game had a bit of everything and he'll probably be back again."