Monk: I'm responsible for Swansea's poor form

Under-fire manger Garry Monk has accepted responsibility for Swansea City's poor form after the club's winless streak extended to five Premier League matches.

Swansea were accounted for 3-0 by surprise league leaders Leicester City on Saturday, increasing the pressure on embattled bass Monk.

The Welsh club have won just one of their last 11 Premier League matches and Monk has shouldered the blame, with Swansea just two points above the relegation zone.

"It's my responsibility," Monk said. "Results are not acceptable and I accept that more than anyone else.

"We need to realise that it's a serious situation."

Despite reports Swansea are lining up former Manchester United and Real Sociedad boss David Moyes, Monk insisted he can turn things around at Liberty Stadium.

"I have belief in myself," he said. "You don't just become a bad manager just because you're going through a bad period.

"I feel I'm a better manager now than I was at any point last season but results and performances detract from that."