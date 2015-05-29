Monk keen to build on successful Swansea campaign

Garry Monk will not allow Swansea City's players to rest on their laurels next season as they look to build on a historic Premier League campaign.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a record-breaking first full season in charge of Swansea as he guided them to a record points total (56) and their highest finish (eighth) since winning promotion in 2011.

Swansea did the double over both Manchester United and Arsenal this season and Monk wants to make sure there are many more highlights to come in the future.

"The players have produced when the pressure has been on and that has always kept the wolf from the door," he told the South Wales Evening Post. "The maximum we have lost is two games in a row.

"I have talked to the players about nipping the bad periods in the bud as soon as possible, and we have done that.

"On the flip side, we have gone through periods where we have been three unbeaten. The next thing for us is to have six-game unbeaten runs. That's our challenge for next season.

"We have to be adaptable — professionals should be able to do that. Next season will be the same type of formation but there will be tactical tweaks — personnel changes will change the way we play."