Monk keen on midfield reinforcements

With Leon Britton and Jay Fulton having suffered setbacks in their close-season preparations, Monk reckons Swansea are a bit light in central midfield ahead of their 2014-15 Premier League campaign.

Monk - who is also without the likes of Marvin Emnes, Chico Flores and Rory Donnelly - has already signed midfield pair Gylfi Sigurdsson and Jefferson Montero, but wants to add another before the season begins with a trip to Manchester United on August 16.

"All you can do is see who is realistically available and then prioritise from there," Monk said in quotes reported by Wales Online. "I could say I want a midfielder but if I can't get the right one, the next priority is somewhere else.

"I am constantly looking at all the positions and it's whatever becomes available we will decide on.

"We are trying to work on a few things but the only people who will come in are people who want to be here. It will not be a rush job - it will be people who can contribute to the squad."

Meanwhile, Monk again insisted that striker Wilfried Bony will remain at Swansea through the upcoming season despite rumours linking him with a host of clubs.

Bony struck 17 goals in 34 top-flight games in his debut season with Swansea, having joined from Vitesse Arnhem, but Monk backed the 25-year-old to improve.

"We saw a very good Wilfried last season but with the work ethic he has and what we're trying to do I think he can be even better this year," the 35-year-old manager said.

"If he listens to what we're telling him - and he does, because he's a great guy and a great person to work with - you'll see a better Bony."

Monk added that Swansea are in control of the situation, with Bony contracted to the club until the end of the 2016-17 season.

"I'm not counting down the days to the end of the window or anything like that," he said.

"There's nothing you can do about speculation. Unless there's a concrete offer that we think is good for us and we want to do business, it doesn't matter.

"Even then, we're in control - so all of that doesn't matter, because it's speculation - Wilfried's our player."