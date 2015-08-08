Monk: More to come from Swansea

Garry Monk backed his Swansea City side to go "from strength to strength" after holding champions Chelsea to a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Swansea came from behind to secure a point at Stamford Bridge courtesy of an Andre Ayew strike on his Premier League debut and a Bafetimbi Gomis penalty after Oscar's free-kick and a Federico Fernandez own goal had twice put Chelsea in front.

The visitors had chances to secure a first top-flight win over Chelsea following Thibaut Courtois' red card for upending Gomis, who tucked away the resulting spot-kick 10 minutes after the break.

Monk felt his side could have secured another famous opening-day victory after winning at Manchester United 12 months ago, but was content with the manner in which his players took the game to the champions.

Asked if he was disappointed not to claim all three points, he told Sky Sports: "If I'm going to be picky, then of course.

"Last year we were good against Chelsea for 45 minutes, but today it was for 90 minutes.

"The message to the players in pre-season, of course we also worked on defensive tactics, was that we want attacking players to express themselves.

"That's what we've telling them in pre-season - to play the way we have."

Monk added: "I think we'll go from strength to strength. It's one point. If we don't follow this up next week, we won't be doing ourselves justice."

The Swansea boss was in no doubt referee Michael Oliver was right to give Courtois his marching orders for denying Gomis a goalscoring opportunity when charging into the Chelsea area.

"For sure," Monk said. "I've just seen the replay and in my eyes for sure it's an opportunity on goal. Bafe would have got a shot on goal, the keeper comes out and wipes him out."