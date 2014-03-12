Monk pleased with Swansea performances

Monk was placed in charge for the "foreseeable future" following the dismissal of Michael Laudrup on February 4.

The 35-year-old started his reign with a 3-0 win over local rivals Cardiff City, but Swansea have since gone six games without a win in all competitions.

The Welsh club are only four points above the Premier League relegation zone, and were made to settle for a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their last outing, which came on the back of a 3-1 UEFA Europa League loss to Napoli.

However, Monk insists he is happy with the displays his players have produced so far.

"We have been getting to the right levels and the right intensity. Generally, I think what I am trying to deliver is coming across how I want it to," he told the South Wales Evening Post.

"I think we have seen performances in every single game and in my situation, I think I have just got to worry about performance levels.

"People will talk about the second half against Palace, but I really believe that was down to the physicality of what we had just been through (against Napoli), as well as the illness we had in the camp.

"In the end the players dug in and showed the other side to ensure we took something from the game.

"I don't want to be someone who keeps saying we deserved more than we got, but I genuinely think that if performance levels are right, the results will come."