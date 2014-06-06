Monk rubbishes talk of Bony departure

Bony joined the Welsh outfit ahead of the 2013-14 season and made an impressive start to life in the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in 34 appearances to fire Swansea away from relegation trouble.

His form has reportedly attracted interest from elsewhere, but Monk reiterates that the club are not looking to sell their star man.

"There have been lots of stories, but we've had absolutely zero contact from anyone about Wilf," he told Wales Online.

"And the fact is that as a club, we don't care anyway. We don't want to lose Wilf. We want him to stay with us and for him to be part of our future.

"And the fact is that he is under contract. He is our player so it will be down to us to decide whether he stays or not.

“There is always going to be speculation about someone who scored as many goals as Wilf did last season.

"It's a part of football that when a player does well, he will be linked with other clubs. But Wilf is our player, so all the speculation doesn't matter."