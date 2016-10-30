Montella plays down Bacca incident

Vincenzo Montella denied suggestions of a rift with AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca after the Colombian reacted angrily to being substituted during a 1-0 win over Pescara.

Bacca was one of a number of Milan players who looked far from their best as the Rossoneri laboured to victory in a game they were tipped to win comfortably, and Montella opted to replace him with Luiz Adriano after 83 minutes.

The 30-year-old appeared to spurn Montella's offer of a handshake as he headed for the dugout, but the Milan coach claimed the incident wasn't a concern.

"I didn't really notice," Montella told Premium Sport HD. "I've seen worse from players. We will see what is said when we meet.

"For my part there is no problem. I have to compliment Luiz Adriano for his contribution.

"Bacca has done his job. He worked hard. Of course he could have taken his chances but there is no problem."

Giacomo Bonaventura's goal from a second-half free-kick ensured Milan bounced back from a 3-0 defeat against Genoa by beating Pescara, but Montella's side were pushed hard every step of the way by their lowly opponents.

The visitors put the ball in the net twice but both goals were ruled out for offside, while Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a pair of brilliant one-handed saves to ensure his side held on for a win that took them into Serie A's top three.

Montella suggested the points were as valuable as those gained in a 1-0 win over Serie A champions Juventus in Milan's previous home game, saying: "Pescara played very well. Congratulations to them, but I'd love to see us win with more joy than I saw today.

"We could have closed the game out and avoided suffering a bit in the final stages. We need to score more.

"These three points are worth just as much as those we earned against Juventus."