Montero to see specialist after fracturing hand

Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero is set to see a specialist after fracturing a bone in his hand.

Montero suffered the injury during Swansea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

He had flown straight to Ecuador for his country's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela.

However, after his injury was confirmed by a team doctor, Montero has been excused from international duty and is flying back to Swansea.

The specialist will assess whether Montero can keep playing with a cast on his hand.

Swansea are second bottom of the Premier League, six points adrift of safety.