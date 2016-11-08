Montero to see specialist after fracturing hand
A specialist will assess whether Jefferson Montero can keep playing with a cast after the Swansea City winger fractured his hand.
Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero is set to see a specialist after fracturing a bone in his hand.
Montero suffered the injury during Swansea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.
He had flown straight to Ecuador for his country's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela.
However, after his injury was confirmed by a team doctor, Montero has been excused from international duty and is flying back to Swansea.
The specialist will assess whether Montero can keep playing with a cast on his hand.
Swansea are second bottom of the Premier League, six points adrift of safety.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.