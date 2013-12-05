Montpellier coach Fernandez resigns

The result extended Montpellier's winless run to eight matches in all competitions, leaving them fourth from bottom in Ligue 1 and five points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking on Thursday, Fernandez said: "In the interest of the club and the team I have decided to quit."

Fernandez had only been in the role since the beginning of the season having taken over from Lille-bound former coach Rene Girard.

Deputy chairman Laurent Nicollin has revealed asssistant Pascal Baills will assume caretaker charge while the search for a new boss gets under way.

"We must quickly restore the joy and pleasure to the people who support us," said Nicollin.

Montpellier travel to Toulouse in the league on Sunday.