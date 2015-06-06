Morata looking ahead after Juve's Champions League opportunity lost

Alvaro Morata tried to find the positives following Juventus' UEFA Champions League loss to Barcelona, with the Spaniard claiming the Italian giants are capable of winning the trophy despite another heartbreaking opportunity missed in Berlin.

Juve fell at the final hurdle in their quest for the treble, beaten 3-1 as they became the first team in Champions League history to lose six finals - surpassing Bayern Munich and Porto.

The scores were level 10 minutes into the second half, when Morata cancelled out Ivan Rakitic's fourth-minute opener.

But Barcelona were not to be denied a famous treble of their own, with Luis Suarez and Neymar sealing victory for the Spanish champions.

"We had the chance to win it, we didn't take it and I don't know when this opportunity will return again," Morata told Sky Sport Italia. "This is a great squad, a great family and we must continue working hard.

"This team has no limits, it can win the Champions League and the directors are working to build an even stronger side.

"I want to thank the fans who came out here, as we are honoured to wear the jersey for them."