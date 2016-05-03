Morata muscle tear ruled out
Juventus will continue to monitor Alvaro Morata's fitness, but a muscle tear has been ruled out following examinations.
Alvaro Morata did not suffer a muscle tear during Juventus' win over Carpi on Sunday.
Simone Zaza replaced Morata for the second half of the 2-0 triumph at Juventus Stadium, and the club have confirmed the Spaniard has not sustained a serious muscular injury.
The news will come as a boost for the 23-year-old, who will be hoping to secure a place in Vicente del Bosque's Spain squad for Euro 2016.
However, no confirmation was given as to when he will be available for a return to action.
"Alvaro Morata underwent a medical examination this morning, which ruled out any muscle tear for the Spanish forward, whose condition will continue to be monitored in the coming days," a statement read.
Juve will be without Stephan Lictsteiner, Mario Mandzukic, Paul Pogba and Hernanes for the trip to Hellas Verona on Sunday due to suspension.
