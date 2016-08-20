More to come from Higuain - Allegri

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri promised there is more to come from Gonzalo Higuain after he marked his debut with the winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Fiorentina.

The Serie A champions paid €90million to lure Higuain away from domestic rivals Napoli and his 75th-minute strike ensured Juve started the season with three points after Nikola Kalinic had cancelled out Sami Khedira's first-half opener.

Head coach Allegri was thrilled that Higuain displayed his predatory instincts so soon in his Juve career, and believes the former Real Madrid striker will only get better as he improves his fitness.

"[Higuain] is in better shape [than when he joined], just as everyone is," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We have five new players and need to become a team.

"I am very happy with the first half. We defended in a fairly organised manner in the second half too.

"When [Higuain] gets half a chance, he scores a goal, as you saw [against Fiorentina].

"And he's not in shape yet, but above all needs to improve his understanding with his new team-mates."