More pressure on Swansea next season - Taylor

Neil Taylor believes Swansea City's impressive performances in the Premier League this season have put more pressure on the club for next term.

Swansea sit eighth in the table having set a new club-record Premier League points total and recorded a top-flight double over Arsenal with a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Monday.

The Welsh club have also beaten Manchester United twice this term and are only a point behind Southampton in seventh, which will represent a UEFA Europa League qualification spot should Arsenal win the FA Cup.

And Taylor told Swansea's official website: "It lays down a marker for the club. It also puts more pressure on us next season, but we're happy with that.



"To have gone to big stadiums and get great results for the supporters who travel up and down the country is very satisfying. It's games they, like us, will remember for the rest of their lives.



"We've stayed in eighth for a long time now, but we are aware of the teams just above us.

"Now we have to prepare for Manchester City on the weekend and hopefully we can make the fans feel proud once again with another great result."