More to Rooney than goals, says Hodgson

Rooney, in cap number 101, scored twice to move outright third on the all-time goals list for England, to make it a pair of 3-1 wins across the international break - Hodgson's men beating Slovenia by the same scoreline on Saturday.

Despite all the talk on Rooney's goals tally nearing the record - he is three behind all-time leader Bobby Charlton (49) - Hodgson said the Manchester United striker's overall contribution was more noteworthy.

"Today, everything will be about the two goals, but I thought there was an awful lot more to his play today than his two goals," Hodgson said.

"I thought there were a lot of other very positive points to his game, so I'd like to think that [he's going to continue at his peak], but I'm always very wary as a coach of trying to put too much responsibility on people.

"When they're doing well, and when they're shouldering responsibility, I'm delighted, but I'm always a bit wary that if I'm not careful my comments will push on even more responsibility.

"We've got to be a team, and we've got to share it out, and he certainly did terrifically tonight, but there were a few other players out there I think took a lot of responsibility too."

Hodgson did concede it was important for Rooney to continue to push towards the goals record, and also the games record - he is 24 shy of tying Peter Shilton's tally.

"If you ask me, I think they should be very important [breaking England records]," Hodgson said.

"I think milestones are important, I think records are important, and it must be nice for him to think that if he carries on this way, soon he'll see his name at the top of the list.

"And he's got also a record number of caps in his sight, but if he was to get them, he'd have to keep his fitness, keep his form, and keep playing for a few more years.

"But you know Wayne as well as I, and you know that he's not going to be the first one to retire from football. All the time he can get out there, he'll keep his end up."