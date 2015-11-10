Morgan aims for England development against Pakistan

Eoin Morgan is hoping England can continue developing their game in the one-day international series against Pakistan.

England head into the four-game ODI series, which begins in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, off the back of some impressive showings against New Zealand and Australia earlier this year.

They were victorious in the ODI series against the Black Caps in June this year, coming from 2-1 down to take the decisive match by three wickets – despite Morgan going out for a golden duck at the Riverside Ground.

England showed a similar level of courage in their last outing in September, forcing world champions Australia to a fifth match after losing the first two encounters.

Although the series closed with a resounding defeat and Morgan retiring early after being struck on the helmet by a Mitchell Starc delivery, the comeback provided optimism following a tour in which they lost the Ashes and were also beaten in a one-off Twenty20.

The England captain believes they showed their true potential in those two series and can continue to improve against Pakistan – who beat them 2-0 in the recent Test series.

"It'll be a huge learning curve," Morgan said.

"One thing we've gained over the last six months is that we've created an atmosphere where learning becomes easy for our guys coming in.

"Nobody gave us a hope in hell against New Zealand and Australia. They were two competitive series, and we managed to turn over New Zealand.

"It was a productive summer for us and we managed to see some youngsters produce some unbelievable performances.

"It will be different, but the culture and the platform the summer gave us will hold us in good stead.

"We do various things on developing our game, we're not one-dimensional we have a 'Plan B' or 'C', so when we do get knocked back we can learn more about what we have to offer."

Jos Buttler will be available for selection and is expected to keep wicket having overcome a finger injury sustained in the warm-up victory over Hong Kong.

Steven Finn will miss out with a foot injury, while Mark Wood has dropped out of the squad with an ankle problem – Chris Jordan and Liam Plunkett are their replacements.

Younis Khan has been recalled for Pakistan having not featured in 50-over cricket since the World Cup, while captain Azhar Ali has recovered from a foot injury that kept him out of the last series against Zimbabwe.