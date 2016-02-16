Morgan hails key man Kante

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan hailed midfielder N'Golo Kante as one of the key men behind the club's remarkable Premier League title tilt.

Kante put in one of his most impressive performances yet against Arsenal, despite the league leader's going down 2-1 on Sunday.

The 24-year-old midfielder Kante was an off-season signing from French outfit Caen, although Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admitted before the weekend's clash that he had been tracking the Frenchman.

Kante was ever-present throughout the contest in London, making a number of crucial tackles and interventions in midfield.

His performances this season have led to plenty of admiration from other Premier League clubs and Morgan is glad to see Kante receive some deserved praise.

"He's definitely one of our key players," said skipper Morgan

"He makes so many tackles and interceptions, he's all over the pitch that sometimes I think there's two of him on the pitch.

"He's definitely one of the best signings for Leicester.

"He's a quiet individual. He keeps himself to himself. He's still not too confident with his English."

Despite the loss to Arsenal, Leicester remain top of the Premier League table by two points ahead of Wenger's side and Tottenham.