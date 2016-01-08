Mori: Jagielka has to fight for place
Everton captain Phil Jagielka faces a fight to reclaim his starting spot from Ramiro Funes Mori.
Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori is planning to make it as difficult as possible for Phil Jagielka to reclaim his place in the starting line-up.
Mori scored the first goal in Everton's 2-1 win over Manchester City in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final as captain Jagielka watched on from the bench, and the Argentinean has no plans to leave the starting line-up any time soon.
Jagielka is slowly returning from a knee injury suffered in October.
"He was injured and in my moment I had to come in and play and take advantage of my time on the pitch," Mori said.
"He is the captain but I have done my job so he has to come back again and play for a spot. We will both have to fight for a place."
Mori said he had enjoyed playing with promising youngster John Stones, and believes he has become a better player for the experience.
"He is a top player and has a lot of quality and I think I am playing with a great central defender," he said.
"We have become more confident as we have got to know each other and that has produced positive results.
"I speak a lot with John during the game and we talk to each other a lot so we can cover each other's backs."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.