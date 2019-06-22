Morocco midfielder Ait Bennasser targeting good run at Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco have their sights set on reaching the latter stages of the Africa Cup of Nations, according to midfielder Youssef Ait Bennasser.

Herve Renard’s side begin their campaign against Namibia, who are ranked 113th in the world, on Sunday and with tricky clashes against the Ivory Coast and South Africa still to come in Group D, they will be targeting all three points.

Monaco’s Ait Bennasser is hopeful Morocco can go far in the competition, something Renard is used to doing having lifted the trophy twice – first as Zambia boss in 2012 and then with the Ivory Coast in 2015.

Ait Bennasser told a press conference, reported by the Confederation of African Football’s official Twitter account: “Four years ago I joined the national team and it’s a huge honour.

“We want to go far in this tournament this time.”

Namibia manager Ricardo Mannetti insists his team are not there just to make up the numbers.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, he said: “Our expectations are putting in some good performances – we’re in the group of death but we’re not there just to be a number.

“We’ll try to impress everyone and make our fans happy.”