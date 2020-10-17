Morton off the mark thanks to Cameron Salkeld’s early goal

Morton launched their Scottish Championship campaign with a 1-0 home win against Alloa as both sides ended the game with 10 men.

Cameron Salkeld’s early goal proved the difference before Alloa’s Steven Hetherington and Morton’s on-loan Rangers winger Josh McPake were both sent off in the second half.

McPake’s slide-rule pass from the halfway line carved open Alloa’s defence and Salkeld raced clear to touch the ball past goalkeeper Reece Willison and inside the far post.

Alloa were controversially denied an early penalty when Lee Connelly appeared to be pulled to the ground after running through into the box.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men on the hour-mark when midfielder Hetherington was shown his second yellow card for his foul on McPake.

McPake was given his marching orders in the 74th minute for his second yellow card offence.