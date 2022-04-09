Morton pile more misery on Raith Rovers
By PA Staff published
Raith Rovers’ poor run of form continued as Robbie Muirhead’s goal gave visiting Morton a 1-0 victory.
Muirhead’s curled 65th-minute effort settled the contest at Stark’s Park and left the hosts with only one win in 16 cinch Championship matches.
The hosts looked the likeliest to break the deadlock in the first half, with Morton goalkeeper Jack Hamilton saving from Sam Stanton, before recovering quickly to save the follow-up from Matej Poplatnik.
Five minutes later on-loan Stoke striker Ethon Varian headed against the bar for the hosts, with Hamilton again doing well to block Varian’s follow-up shot.
However, they could not find a goal after Muirhead had opened the scoring as their play-off hopes took a further knock.
