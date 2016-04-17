Moss wanted to 'equal it out', says Carroll

Andy Carroll accused referee Jon Moss of giving Leicester City a penalty in order to "equal it out" after awarding West Ham an earlier spot-kick in Sunday's thrilling 2-2 draw.

Carroll scored from 12 yards and Aaron Cresswell smashed West Ham into the lead after Moss had dismissed Leicester goalscorer Jamie Vardy for two bookable offences, the latter adjudged to be a dive.

And Moss was back in the spotlight in the last minute of stoppage time, awarding the Foxes a penalty after Jeffrey Schlupp fell under Carroll's challenge, allowing Leonardo Ulloa to step up and fire Claudio Ranieri's title chasers into an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

"A couple of decisions were not the greatest and got them a draw," West Ham striker Carroll told BBC Sport.

"I am surprised he didn't give our penalty earlier and at the end I feel like he has tried to equal it out. l think that is what he [Schlupp] was going for, he ran straight into me."

Leicester captain Wes Morgan fouled Winston Reid for the visitors' penalty at the King Power Stadium and West Ham's centre-back also lamented Moss' "dodgy decisions".

"It was a fun match but again it was a game we couldn't hold onto the result, that is the third or fourth time in a row," Reid added.

"It is a bit disappointing, there were some dodgy decisions. Take your pick.

"At the end of the day he [Morgan] has pulled me, some are given, some aren't."